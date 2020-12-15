Three charged in vehicle damage to Odessa High fields

Pictured is some of the damaged athletic field turf at Odessa High School. Delaware State Police said three arrests were brought in the criminal mischief case. (Delaware State News/Craig Anderson)

TOWNSEND — Three felony arrests resulted after approximately $250,000 in damage to six Odessa High School athletic fields was discovered last weekend, Delaware State Police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said Tuesday.



After notification by school officials, police said, an investigation brought the arrests of Cameron Criddle, 18, of Galena, Maryland, and two 17-year-old males from Clayton and Townsend.



Troopers were called to the scene at 580 Tony Marchio Drive on Sunday and told by school representatives that unknown suspects had caused significant damage with a vehicle early Saturday, Cpl. Hatchell said. District representatives estimated the cost of the damage to the fields, police said.



During the investigation, Cpl. Hatchell said, troopers canvassed the area and found an expiration sticker to a vehicle’s registration plate as evidence.



Police then contacted the 17-year-old male from Townsend at his residence, where he was taken into custody without incident, Cpl. Hatchell said. The juvenile was then transported to Troop 9 in Odessa for an interview. The two other persons were identified upon completion of the interview, police said.



Charges against the trio included criminal mischief for $5,000 or more of damaged property and second-degree conspiracy.



The Townsend resident was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and released on $10,000 unsecured bond, authorities said.



Mr. Criddle and the Clayton resident both turned themselves in to Troop 9, were arraigned in JP Court and released on their own recognizance, according to police.