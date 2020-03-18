Three drug arrests follow probation check

Anthony R. Ball

SMYRNA — Three drug arrests resulted from a probation check at a residence in the 1200 block of Alabam Road, Delaware State Police said.

At approximately 7:54 p.m., police conducted a check on said a probation check at a residence in the 1200 block of Alabam Road, Smyrna, was conducted regarding Anthony R. Ball, 32, of Smyrna and William J. Zebroski, 38, of Townsend. Authorities said they were located in the kitchen area of the residence where approximately 19.6 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia were located found, police said.

William J. Zebroski

Mr. Zebroski, who police claimed is a known gang member, was also allegedly found with an additional 2.46 grams of meth.

Also, Shannon M. Muscheck, 27, of Smyrna was located at the residence. Also on probation, she was found with approximately 7.3 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia, police said.

An administrative search of the residence was conducted and additional drug paraphernalia and approximately 7.36 grams of meth were located, police said.

Shannon M. Muscheck

Mr. Ball and Mr. Zebroski were charged with possession counts including with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Tier 2 quantity, controlled substance in Tier 2 quantity and drug paraphernalia. Mr. Zebroski was also charged with illegal gang participation. The men were arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and held at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on secured bonds.

Ms. Muscheck was charged with possession of controlled substance in a Tier 1 quantity and drug paraphernalia. She was arraigned before JP Court and released on her own recognizance.