Three-month Sussex drug investigation yields multiple arrests

SELBYVILLE — Multiple arrests resulted from a three-month drug investigation that concluded Thursday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Janie C. Handy, 30, of Dagsboro, and Herbert Handy, 56, of Selbyville, were allegedly involved in the sale of illegal drugs at a home on Polly Branch Road, according to authorities. They were arrested Thursday, police said, along others detained during recent vehicle stops and allegedly found with heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Herbert Handy

A search warrant was obtained for the Polly Branch Road residence, and Mr. Handy and Ms. Handy were taken into custody without incident. Police said Ms. Handy was allegedly found with more than $530 in suspected drug proceeds. A vehicle stopped while leaving the property was also searched.

Police located approximately 40 bags of heroin and drug paraphernalia, along with a combined 19 shotguns, rifles, revolvers and semi-automatic handguns, according to a news release.

Janie C. Handy

Ms. Handy and Mr. Handy were both charged with delivery of a controlled substance (heroin) and arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court. Mr. Handy was held at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on a $10,000 secured bond. Ms. Handy was released on a $4,000 unsecured bond.

Four Maryland residents were charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and drug paraphernalia — Kathleen Tamalavicz, 68, and Carl Lee Fadely III, 57, of Bishopville, and Elizabeth D. Meekins, 41, and Wendy Scott, 51, of Ocean City. They were arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court released on various unsecured and own recognizance bonds.

Thomas Peacock, 25, of Selbyville, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned before JP Court and released on an own recognizance bond.

Reach staff writer Craig Anderson at canderson@newszap.com