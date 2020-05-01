Three Philadelphians charged with liquor thefts

Jeanetta Brown

TOWNSEND — Three Philadelphia residents were charged after two liquor store incidents involving approximately $1,700 in alcohol being stolen, Delaware State Police said.

During alleged incidents at Smith Liquors and Summit Liquors on Tuesday, two females and two males entered the store and then concealed multiple bottles of high end liquor in bags, and then fled without paying.

Spokesman Master Cpl. Michael Austin said the suspects were observed fleeing each scene in a black Toyota SUV with Illinois tags.

Princess Purnell

Police said that on Thursday a vehicle was seen near a Smyrna area liquor store and stopped. Three occupants were taken into custody without incident, authorities said. A vehicle search located multiple bottles of liquor valued at approximately $1,000, police said. Shoplifting tools, including multiple bags and a security tag removal device, were also located, police said.

Rasheed Hannah

Jeanetta Brown, 51, Princess Purnell, 38, Rasheed Hannah, 26, were all transported to Troop 9. They were charged with two counts each of organized retail crime theft and third-degree conspiracy and a count of possession of shoplifting tools. They were arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court 7 in Dover and released on their own recognizance.

A fourth suspect, who police said was not in the vehicle, remains unidentified at this time.

Police asked anyone with information to Cpl. J. Sydnor at Troop 9 at 464-3352. Information may also called into Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or submitted online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.