Three teen siblings charged in Felton shooting probe

DOVER – A 16-year-old boy was charged with first-degree attempted murder and his siblings with lesser offenses regarding a weekend shooting in Felton that critically injured a woman, authorities said Thursday.



Lawrence Horsey was taken into custody without incident at Family Court in Dover Wednesday, along with his brother Jaden N. and sister Jada Wyatte, both 17, Delaware State Police said. They share a home address in Dover, according to a court document.



The arrests followed a Sunday incident in which a disguised male fired multiple rounds at approximately 5:58 p.m. in the 1300 block of Barney Jenkins Road, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said. Approximately 15 to 25 persons had gathered to witness a fight promoted through social media, police said.



Police said the meeting was prompted by an ongoing feud. The woman and another 19-year-old female first engaged in a verbal altercation, and police said multiple other fights then broke out prior to the shooting.



The wounded woman was transported to an area hospital via a private vehicle, DSP said. She remained hospitalized Thursday, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.



A citizen reported hearing gunfire to DSP and troopers then responded to the scene, Cpl. Jaffe said. No other injuries were reported.



Lawrence Horsey

The Horsey youth was also charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by prohibited juvenile, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, riot, and second-degree conspiracy. He was arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center in Milford on $821,000 secured bond.



The Wyatte twins were charged with riot and second-degree conspiracy. Both were held at Stevenson House on $5,000 secured bond each.



The DSP’s Troop 3 Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.

