Three vehicles damaged by gunfire in Dover

DOVER — Three unoccupied vehicles were struck by gunfire at approximately 10:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Simon Circle, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.

The shots were discharged from a red Chevrolet Impala with several people inside, authorities said. Police located several shell casings at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and police asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.