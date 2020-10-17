Three women arrested in Wilmington following robbery and pursuit

WILMINGTON — On Friday night, the Delaware State Police arrested three women in their early twenties following a robbery and a pursuit.

According to Master Corporal Heather Pepper, at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday night troopers responded to the Dick’s Sporting Goods on Brandywine Boulevard in reference to a robbery.

When officers arrived, they identified a vehicle matching the subject vehicle description fleeing the parking lot.

Troopers followed and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle which 22-year-old Andrea Jackson-Deloatch of Wilmington, 20-year-old Destine Williams of New Castle and 22- year-old Raniyah T. Knight of Wilmington were in.

The three had fled the store with the unpaid merchandise after Ms. Knight pepper-sprayed a 53-year-old male employee and a 30-year-old female employee when confronted.

The vehicle, operated by Ms. Williams, failed to stop and traveled into Pennsylvania before returning to Delaware when it became disabled by troopers once stop sticks were used.

The occupants were taken into custody without further incident.

The 53-year-old male employee was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.

All three suspects were transported to Troop 1 and arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11.

Ms. Knight was charged with second degree assault and second degree conspiracy, both felonies, in addition to carrying a concealed dangerous instrument.

Raniyah T. Knight

Ms. Jackson-Deloatch was charged with second degree robbery and second degree conspiracy, both felony charges.

Andrea Jackson-Deloatch

Ms. Williams was charged with two felonies, disregarding a police officer’s signal and second degree conspiracy, as well as a number of traffic violations.

Destine Williams

Ms. Williams was released on $5,000 bond while Ms. Jackson-Deloatch and Ms. Knight were both committed to Delores J. Baylor Womens Correctional Institution.