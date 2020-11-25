Townsend juvenile charged in stabbing incident

TOWNSEND — A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested after a Sunday night stabbing incident, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said.

According to authorities, a 20-year-old man answered a knock on the door of his camper off Dexter Road and was struck in the face with an unknown object upon opening it at approximately 11 p.m. The 20-year-old and the suspect then became involved in a physical altercation. The man suffered a laceration to his face, police said and the juvenile fled on foot.

The juvenile was later arrested at home after a brief foot pursuit, police said.

The juvenile was charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to New Castle County Detention Center on $8,500 secured bond.