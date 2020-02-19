Townsend man charged with sexual assault

Robert A. Peal

NEWARK — A 27-year-old Townsend man was arrested on multiple sexual assault related charges regarding an alleged relationship with a juvenile, Delaware State Police said.

Working as a driver for DHL, police spokesman Master Cpl. Michael Austin said, Robert A. Peal initially contacted the juvenile on Oct. 8. 2019, when he delivered a package to her. The two then engaged in an ongoing sexual relationship which continued through the last week of November 2019, police said.

Upon being notified of the allegations representatives from DHL provided their full cooperation and assistance to detectives during the investigation, police said.

Police said Mr. Peal surrendered to Troop 2 detectives Monday, and was charged with third-degree rape – victim is less than 16 years old and defendant is more than 10 years older than victim (four counts) and sexual solicitation of child (11 counts).

Mr. Peal was arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court 2 in Rehoboth Beach and then released after posting $375,000 secured bail.

DSP asked anyone with information regarding the alleged incident or any other possible related information to contact Detective A. Lloyd of the Troop 2 Major Crimes Unit at 365-8411.