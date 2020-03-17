Townsend man dies from crash injuries

Mar 16th, 2020

CLAYTON — An 84-year-old Townsend man has died from injuries suffered in a March 10 crash, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Richard H. Atkinson died Friday following a two-vehicle incident on Longridge Road south of Jordan Drive at approximately 3:54 p.m., authorities said. A 29-year-old Dover woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released from the hospital, according to police.

DSP said the crash remains under investigation by the Collision Reconstruction Unit.

