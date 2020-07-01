Townsend man faces burglary charges after stolen items found on Craigslist

Barry D. Reece

CLAYTON — A 29-year-old Townsend man was arrested on felony charges after allegedly attempting to sell stolen property on Craigslist, authorities said.

According to Delaware State Police, Barry D. Reece entered a residence in the 38000 block of Holletts Corner Road in Clayton and removed approximately $8,743 in property between June 22 and Sunday.

On Sunday, a family member of the 29-year-old homeowner found the allegedly stolen property listed for sale on Craigslist, spokesman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Two separate meetings with Mr. Reece followed and the supposedly stolen property was recovered, police said. Troopers joined the property owner in the second get-together and took Mr. Reece into custody without incident, Cpl. Pepper said.

Mr. Reece was transported to Troop 3, where he was charged with third-degree burglary and theft greater than $5,000. He was arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court and released on $3,000 unsecured bond.