Traffic stop brings drug arrest in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — A 19-year-old Millsboro man was arrested on drug charges following an initial traffic stop Thursday, Delaware State Police said.

Guy J. Burton was seen without a seat belt and failing to stop at a red light at approximately 3:25 p.m., police said, and marijuana was located in plain view on the floorboard. He exited the vehicle without incident and was detained, police said.

Guy J. Burton

Authorities said a vehicle search located 1,139 doses of ecstasy, 598 bags of heroin, approximately 1.91 grams of marijuana, 0.02 grams of crack and drug paraphernalia.

Mr. Burton was charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, failure to have insurance, a seat belt violation and failure to stop at a red light. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $13,150 secured bond.