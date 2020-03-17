Traffic stop brings gun, drug charges

Mar 16th, 2020
Takeya Benson

DOVER — A 24-year-old woman was arrested on drug and gun charges following a Friday night traffic stop of an equipment violation, police said.

Takeya Benson was stopped in the area of Federal and East Loockerman streets at approximately 11:53 p.m. and Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said officers detected a strong marijuana odor.

A vehicle search located a handgun and 1.7 grams of marijuana, police said. According to authorities, officers also located .5 grams of crack cocaine in Ms. Benson’s possession.

Ms. Benson was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of firearm by person prohibited, marijuana and crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and traffic related offenses. She was released on an unsecured bond.

