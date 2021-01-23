Traffic stop brings weapon, drug arrests in Bridgeville

BRIDGEVILLE — Three men were arrested after drugs and firearms were located during a Thursday traffic stop, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.



According to authorities, a Chevrolet Malibu was stopped on Coverdale Road, north of Hastings Farm Road, at approximately 8:05 p.m. The vehicle had been closely following another vehicle and traveling at an apparent high rate of speed, authorities said.

Quadyr Whitney

A trooper contacted the driver, a 23-year-old Laurel male, and detected a marijuana odor from inside the vehicle, police said. Also visible inside the vehicle was the handle of an Anderson Manufacturing AR-15 rifle near the rear driver’s side passenger, Quadyr Whitney, 19, of Laurel, police said.



Mr. Whitney and the other three occupants of the vehicle were removed, and a criminal investigation ensued, according to authorities.

Jareon Smith

The right-rear passenger, later identified as Jareon Smith, 19, of Delmar, was taken into custody without incident after a Springfield Armory Hellcat 9 mm handgun and approximately 0.09 grams of heroin were found on him, police said. The handgun in Mr. Smith’s possession was reported stolen Jan. 4 by the Laurel Police Department, police said.



The front-seat passenger, later identified as Jaquail Bland, 23, of Laurel, was also found to be in possession of a fully loaded Glock 17 handgun with an extended magazine and a loaded I.O. Inc. Hellcat .380 handgun, police said. A computer search also revealed that Mr. Bland had active warrants out of Sussex County Family Court and Laurel PD, police said.

Jaquail Bland

Mr. Bland was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of carrying a concealed deadly weapon. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3, Georgetown, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, in default of a $28,484 secured bond.



Mr. Smith was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited who also possesses a controlled substance, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned in JP Court 3 and committed to SCI in default of a $32,000 secured bond.



Mr. Whitney was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon. He was arraigned in JP Court 3 and released on a $7,500 unsecured bond.



The driver was issued a traffic summons for speeding.