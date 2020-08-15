Traffic stop in Millsboro yields drugs, arrest

MILLSBORO — A 33-year-old Millsboro man was arrested and charged with felony drug offenses following a Friday night traffic stop on Indian Mission Road, authorities said.

Eric D. Sellers

According to Delaware State Police, a trooper first saw a Buick passenger car following a vehicle too closely at approximately 5:31 p.m. and a driver later identified as Eric D. Sellers was wearing headphones and failing to maintain his lane.

Following the stop, spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said a vehicle search located methadone (approximately 470.77 grams), drug paraphernalia, a needle with heroin, and marijuana (civil violation). Mr. Sellers was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police charged Mr. Sellers with possession charges of with intent to deliver a controlled substance, controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, following a motor vehicle too closely, failure to have insurance identification in possession and inattentive driving. Mr. Sellers was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on $7,200 unsecured bond.