Traffic stop leads to drug discovery, police say

SEAFORD — A Seaford man was arrested on drug charges Friday after a traffic stop, authorities said.

Edwin D Banks

The Delaware State Police said 35-year-old Edwin D. Banks was pulled over after failing to stop at a stop sign at School Road and Concord Road at approximately 7 p.m. Mr. Banks then allegedly tried to hide a bottle of pills from a trooper, who also smelled marijuana.

A computer check revealed Mr. Banks’ license was suspended. A further search led to the discovery of 56 ecstasy pills and 2.99 grams of marijuana, police said.

Mr. Banks was taken to Troop 5 without incident and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance tier two quantity, driving while suspended or revoked, driving a vehicle under the influence of illicit or recreational drugs, possession of marijuana and failure to stop at a stop sign.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $11,575 unsecured bond.