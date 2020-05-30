Traffic stop leads to firearms charges

MILLSBORO — A traffic stop of a Millsboro man led to the discovery of a stolen handgun, police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:12 p.m. Friday, in the area of Baywood Greens entrance on Long Neck Road, when Delaware State Police troopers saw a green Volkswagen sedan with Delaware registration, said Sgt. Darren Lester, a spokesman for the state police.

Levaughn White

Following the traffic stop, troopers made contact with Levaughn O. White, 36, and detected the smell of marijuana from inside the vehicle, Sgt. Lester said. Mr. White was removed from the vehicle and detained, and a small bag of marijuana was located in Mr. White’s front pocket, Sgt. Lester said.

A search of the vehicle’s center console revealed a fully loaded .380 revolver wrapped in a black sock, a pill container with crack cocaine and a small black scale, Sgt. Lester said. Mr. White was taken into custody without incident, he added.

After completion of the roadside investigation, Mr. White was transported back to Troop 7 for processing. Investigation revealed Mr. White was prohibited from possessing a firearm and had a suspended driver’s license, Sgt. Lester said. A computer search of the firearm was conducted, and it was determined that the firearm was stolen from Troop 5 territory in 2016, Sgt. Lester said.

Mr. White was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, receiving a stolen firearm, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and possession of marijuana.

Mr. White was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Center in lieu of $103,301 cash bond.