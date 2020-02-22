Traffic stop leads to weapon, drug charges

DOVER — A Friday evening traffic stop led to firearm and drug charges for a Clayton man, authorities said.

The traffic stop occurred on Feb. 21 at approximately 8:22 p.m. on N. DuPont Highway, said Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe, a spokesperson for the Delaware State Police.

Drew Forrester

The trooper stopped a 2008 Grey Dodge Charger for having window tint without a waiver, Cpl. Jaffe said.

Upon contact with the driver and sole occupant, Drew Forrester, 24, of Clayton, an odor of marijuana was detected, Cpl. Jaffe.

A search of the vehicle found an unloaded Taurus .40 handgun, a fully loaded magazine of 15 rounds and approximately 58.01 grams of marijuana.

Mr. Forrester was taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 9 where he was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, a firearm; possession of a deadly weapon by a person who also possesses a controlled substance; possession of marijuana; and operating a vehicle with improper window tinting.

Mr. Forrester was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.

