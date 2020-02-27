Traffic stop yields drugs, machete

MILLSBORO — Drugs and a large machete were found following a Tuesday traffic stop on Indian Mission Road, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Joshua L. Wharton, 52, of Lewes, was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado when stopped on a window tint violation, authorities said, at approximately 1:23 p.m. A trooper detected a strong odor of marijuana upon contact with Mr. Wharton, police said.

A vehicle search located approximately 57.11 grams of cocaine and .14 grams of crack cocaine, Acetaminophen 325 mg and Hydrocodone Bitartrate 7.5 mg (three pills), a machete, drug paraphernalia and over $200 in possible drug proceeds, police said.

Mr. Wharton was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Tier 3 quantity, controlled or counterfeit substance (two counts) and related charges.

Mr. Wharton was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.