Traffic stop yields drugs, machete

Feb 26th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

MILLSBORO — Drugs and a large machete were found following a Tuesday traffic stop on Indian Mission Road, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Joshua L. Wharton, 52, of Lewes, was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado when stopped on a window tint violation, authorities said, at approximately 1:23 p.m. A trooper detected a strong odor of marijuana upon contact with Mr. Wharton, police said.

A vehicle search located approximately 57.11 grams of cocaine and .14 grams of crack cocaine, Acetaminophen 325 mg and Hydrocodone Bitartrate 7.5 mg (three pills), a machete, drug paraphernalia and over $200 in possible drug proceeds, police said.

Mr. Wharton was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Tier 3 quantity, controlled or counterfeit substance (two counts) and related charges.

Mr. Wharton was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie