Troopers arrest Lewes robbery suspect

Erika A. Morris

LEWES — Delaware State Police have arrested 26-year-old Erika A. Morris of Milton on robbery and additional charges resulting from active warrants for her arrest.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said that on Saturday at approximately 2 p.m., troopers responded to Weis’s grocery store at 17232 North Village Main Blvd., Lewes, for a robbery report.

Cpl. Pepper said an investigation revealed that Ms. Morris followed a 65-year-old male v from Lewes out of the grocery store to his vehicle. Once there, Ms. Morris and the man allegedly had a brief struggle as she stole the wallet out of the victim’s hands. Cpl. Pepper said Ms. Morris then fled on foot, possibly to a nearby parking lot. The victim sustained minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital for treatment. No weapon was displayed or implied.

On Tuesday at approximately 12:06 p.m., Delaware State Police were dispatched to the 28000 block of West Springside Drive in the Cool Spring Farms community in Milton, attempting to locate Ms. Morris. Troopers received an anonymous tip advising Ms. Morris was at the residence, and she had active warrants for her arrest.

Upon arrival, troopers observed an individual matching Ms. Morris’s description standing outside on the front porch of the residence. When contacted, troopers determined the individual to be Ms. Morris.

Cpl. Pepper said a computer check revealed Ms. Pepper had three active arrest warrants out of Delaware State Police Troop 4 and one active warrant from Delaware State Police Troop 7 for second-degree robbery. Ms. Morris was taken into custody without incident.

A search of Ms. Morris allegedly revealed she had concealed on her person approximately 1.98 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and 11 pills for which she did not have a prescription.

Ms. Morris was transported to Troop 7 where she was charged with second-degree robbery (felony); theft under $1,500; four counts of unlawful use of a payment card; third-degree conspiracy; shoplifting; ; theft under $1,500 where the victim is 62 years of age or older (felony); second degree conspiracy; (felony); possession of a prescription drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana for personal use.

She was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $13,000 secure bond.