Troopers arrest Milford man in stabbing incident

LINCOLN – Jason Evans, a 39-year-old from Milford, was arrested by Delaware State Police on Friday for an alleged stabbing inside of a vehicle during a domestic incident, according to state police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell.

Cpl. Hatchell said troopers were dispatched to the area of Cedar Creek Road and Heritage Road in Lincoln at around 10 p.m. for the reported stabbing. Troopers located the suspect vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway southbound Cedar Creek Road, north of Jefferson Road, and contacted with a 40-year-old female victim from Milford.

The victim was located outside of the vehicle bleeding with apparent lacerations to her head and face. Troopers also saw a man, later identified as Mr. Evans, seated unconscious in the front passenger seat of the vehicle from an apparent overdose. Troopers administered Narcan to Mr. Evans and both subjects were taken to a local area hospital for medical treatment.

A police investigation revealed that the victim and Mr. Evans had an argument while traveling on the roadway. During the argument, Mr. Evans began physically assaulting the victim by hitting her in the face and pulling her hair. While the argument continued, the victim was cut on her head and face by the suspect with an unknown cutting instrument described as a possible razorblade.

Mr. Evans was released from the hospital, subsequently taken into custody, and taken to Troop 7 in Lewes, where he was charged with first-degree assault (felony), third-degree assault, reckless endangering and breach of release. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $63,000 cash bond.