Troopers arrest pair on Magnolia-area burglary charges, seek third suspect

MAGNOLIA – Syeed Haines, a 24-year-old from Wyoming, and Tygee Dennis, 31, of Dover, were arrested by Delaware State Police for their alleged roles in connection with two residential burglaries and numerous thefts from vehicles in the Magnolia area, said state police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell.

State police are continuing to search for a third suspect, Dominic Hurley, 19, of Dover, in connection with the burglaries.

The first burglary, which took place last Monday, was at a residence on Rockwood Boulevard in the Satterfield Development that involved the theft of two firearms, Cpl. Hatchell said. Troopers learned that three male suspects entered the garage of the occupied residence and stole a Remington 870 12-guage shotgun and an AR-15 rifle.

The second burglary happened last Tuesday on Viola Drive in Magnolia, where the suspects entered a garage at the residence and removed a wallet from inside. In addition, troopers investigated numerous thefts from vehicles in the Magnolia-area which were determined to be related.

Through various investigative leads and measures detectives were able to identify Mr. Haines, Mr. Dennis and Mr. Hurley as suspects in the incidents.

Both Mr. Haines and Mr. Tygee were located and taken into custody without incident.

Mr. Haines was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary (felony), two counts of theft of a firearm (felony), second-degree conspiracy (felony), three counts of theft under $1,500, two counts of third-degree conspiracy, two counts of third-degree criminal trespass and two counts of unlawful use of a credit card. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $50,600 secured bond.

Mr. Dennis was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary (felony), two counts of theft of a firearm (felony), second-degree conspiracy (felony), seven counts of theft under $1,500, nine counts of third-degree conspiracy, nine counts of third-degree criminal trespass and three counts of unlawful use of a credit card. He was released on $21,450 unsecured bond.

Troopers have been unable to locate Mr. Hurley, who currently has an active warrant out of Troop 3 in Camden for two counts of first-degree burglary (felony), two counts of theft of a firearm (felony), second-degree conspiracy (felony), seven counts of theft under $1,500, nine counts of third-degree conspiracy and nine counts of third-degree criminal trespass.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Hurley is asked to contact Det. Diaz of the Troop 3 Criminal Investigative Unit, at 302-698-8426. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.