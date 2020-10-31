Troopers arrest Texas man on burglary charges

DEWEY BEACH – William Wachtell, a 28-year-old from Austin, Texas, was arrested by Delaware State Police on Friday morning for alleged burglary and related charges, according to police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell.

Troopers responded to a residence on Coastal Highway in Dewey Beach on Friday at around 10:07 a.m. for a reported burglary.

Col. Hatchell said an investigation found that Mr. Wachtell broke into the residence by smashing the glass to the front door and damaged items while inside. The cleaning lady who came to the residence saw signs of a break-in and contacted the police. Troopers responded and contacted Mr. Wachtell at the front door. He was taken into custody without incident.

Mr. Wachtell was transported to Troop 7 in Lewes where he was charged with first-degree burglary (felony) and criminal mischief under $1,000 damage. He was released on $9,000 unsecured bond.