Two adults, six children injured in Milford crash

MILFORD — Two adults and six children were injured during a single-vehicle crash on Del. 1 late Saturday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

According to authorities, a 2014 Dodge Durango struck a guardrail and bridge wall/barrier at approximately 11:37 p.m., just north of Brick Granary Road. The vehicle overturned several times, and all eight occupants were removed before it became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver, a 31-year-old Philadelphia man, was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His girlfriend, a 28-year-old from Philadelphia, was wearing a seat belt. She was transported to the hospital and treated and released with minor injuries.

While the children ages 2 to 10 were all wearing seat belts, police said none were seated in child safety seats. Three suffered critical injuries, while three were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital.

The DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating, and anyone with information was asked to contact Cpl./3 K. Argo of Troop 7 at 703-3264. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.