Two arrested after drugs found in vehicle

Jordan Dixon

ELLENDALE — Two 20-year-old men were arrested after a Monday vehicle pursuit brought the alleged discovery of drugs, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Authorities said that at approximately 3:29 a.m., a trooper observed a white Ford Crown Victoria traveling southbound on U.S. 113 in the area of Fleatown Road at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was initiated when the operator initially pulled over and stopped, police said.

Parris J. Dixon

Prior to making contact with the driver, the trooper discovered that the registration came back to a Ford Fusion and not a Ford Crown Victoria, police said. As the trooper exited their patrol vehicle and began to approach the Crown Victoria, the operator proceeded to accelerate and take off, driving in a reckless manner, police said.

The vehicle was then observed entering a private driveway off of Fleatown Road. A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, identified as Jordan Dixon and passenger Parris J. Dixon, police said.

Police said Jordan E. Dixon did not have a valid license. Further investigation found he was in possession of approximately 27.90 grams of marijuana, approximately 5.64 grams of crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Paris Dixon was found in possession of approximately 5.30 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Jordan Dixon was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, disregarding a police officer signal, second-degree conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, driving without a valid license, operation of an unregistered motor vehicle, and other traffic related offenses. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.

Parris Dixon was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, second-degree conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned before JP Court and released on his own recognizance.