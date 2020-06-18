Two arrested after shots-fired incident

DOVER — The Delaware State Police arrested two area men Tuesday in connection with a shots-fired incident.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said the incident occurred on June 8 at approximately 9:46 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to Becky Lane, Dover, for a report of shots being fired.

Shykeem D. Johnson

Upon arrival, troopers alleged ly located multiple shell casings in the driveway of a residence. The residence and a vehicle that was parked in the driveway were shot at multiple times.

Cpl. Jaffe said it was reported that two subjects were seen exchanging gun fire. The subjects left the area prior to police arrival. There were two individuals inside the residence that were struck and neither sustained injury as a result of this incident.

Ray A. Horsey

Cpl. Jaffe said that through investigative measures, 24-year-old Shykeem D. Johnson, of Magnolia, and 36-year-old Ray Horsey, of Dover, were identified as suspects. It was determined that the damage to the residence and vehicle was a result of the gunfire from Mr. Johnson. A computer inquiry revealed that both men are persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The Governor’s Task Force (GTF) took Mr. Johnson into custody at his residence on Woodville Drive, Magnolia on Wednesday without incident. He was transported back to Troop 3 and charged with possession of a firearm within 10 years of prior conviction of any felony and two counts of reckless endanger, which is a first degree-felony.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released after posting a $15,000 secured bond.

Mr. Horsey was taken into custody by GTF on Wednesday outside of a residence on Becky Lane, without incident. He was transported back to Troop 3 where he was charged with the possession of a firearm within 10 years of prior conviction of any felony.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.