Two arrested following construction site thefts

Winfield B. Heckrote

MILLSBORO — Two Millsboro men were charged following multiple thefts at construction sites, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

In December 2019, troopers began investigating numerous reports of thefts from construction sites in the Independence Development in Millsboro and the Governors Development in Lewes. Large amounts of building material consisting of lumber, plumbing supplies, countertops, windows, doors, and other miscellaneous items were reported stolen, police said.

James L. McMullin

Winfield B. Heckrote, 66, of Millsboro and James L. McMullin, 52, were taken into custody without incident on Wednesday, police said.

Police charged the men with second-degree burglary, felony theft (four counts), theft (three counts) and third-degree criminal trespass (five counts). Mr. Heckrote was also charged with failure to obey an emergency order.

The men were arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court and released on their own recognizance.