Two arrested following robbery complaint

FELTON — Two Wyoming females were charged with second-degree robbery following an early morning contact with their ex-roommate Sunday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Melissa Jaffe said.

Troopers were called to Willow Grove Road at approximately 12:08 a.m. and were told by a 22-year-old female that she gone to a home she used to live at in the 200 block of Turtle Dove Lane, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said. The woman said she went there to retrieve some belongings, authorities said.

Ashley N. Calloway

The woman came into contact with Ashley N. Calloway, 18, and Sierra Yeakel, 17, police said. Ms. Calloway then allegedly took the woman’s phone and handed it to Ms. Yeakel, police said. Ms. Calloway then allegedly struck the woman several times in the face, police said.

The woman left the residence, police said, but was not able to contact 911 immediately due to not having a cell phone. The woman sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

Sierra Yeakel

Ms. Calloway and Ms. Yeakel were taken into custody without incident. Both were charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree conspiracy. Ms. Calloway was also charged with third-degree assault and malicious interference emergency communications.

Ms. Calloway and Ms. Yeakel were arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on their own recognizance.

