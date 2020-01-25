Two arrested for drug charges during Seaford traffic stop

SEAFORD — A traffic violation led to two people being arrested on drug charges, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 9:42 a.m. Friday in the area of King and Old Furnace roads, said Master Cpl. Michael Austin, a spokesman for the Delaware State Police. A trooper on a routine traffic patrol stopped a blue Chevy Envoy due to the passenger not wearing a seat belt, Cpl. Austin said.

Jessica Hudson

Randy Delano, 32, of Bridgeville, was identified as the driver and Jessica Hudson, 31, of Seaford was identified as the passenger, Cpl. Austin said.

“As the Trooper spoke to the pair in regards to the seatbelt violation he observed drug paraphernalia in plain view in the front seat area of the vehicle,” Cpl. Austin said in a prepared statement.

Mr. Delano and Ms. Hudson were asked to leave the vehicle and asked if they were in possession of any illegal drugs, which the pair denied, Cpl. Austin said.

Randy Delano

A subsequent search of Ms. Hudson’s person produced 83 individual bags of heroin, packaged for sale along with $1,000 cash in suspected drug proceeds, all of which was concealed in her pants, Cpl. Austin said. It was also determined that Mr. Delano was aware of both the drugs and money which Ms. Hudson was concealing.

Both subjects were transported to Troop 5. Ms. Hudson was charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin), tampering with physical evidence, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arraigned and then committed to the Dolores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $3,200 cash bail.

Mr. Delano was charged with providing a false statement to hinder a felony investigation, possession of drug paraphernalia and for the passenger not wearing a seat belt. He was arraigned and released on $2,201 unsecured bail.



