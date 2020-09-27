Two arrested for theft from Delmar construction sites

DELMAR – Timothy Santee, a 35-year-old from Laurel, and Jesse Nichols, 37, of Seaford, were arrested by Delaware State Police on Saturday and charged with alleged theft and related offenses following an investigation of theft from construction sites, said Master Cpl. Heather Pepper, spokesman for the state police.

On Sept. 18, state police began investigating a series of theft incidents in the Country Grove Development in Delmar, which revealed that unknown suspects removed a large amount of construction material from residences under construction. Through investigative measures, troopers were able to identify Mr. Santee and Mr. Nichols as suspects.

On Saturday, troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Dodge pickup truck occupied by Mr. Nichols and Mr. Santee on Arvey Road in Delmar.

Mr. Nichols, who was driving the truck, failed to pull over and a brief vehicle pursuit ensued. Once Mr. Nichols stopped the truck, he fled on foot and was apprehended after a short foot pursuit by troopers. Mr. Santee was taken into custody at the scene without incident. They were then taken to Troop 5 in Bridgeville.

Mr. Santee was charged with three counts of theft greater than $1,500 (felony), three counts of second-degree conspiracy (felony) and three counts of third-degree criminal trespass. He was issued a $3,003 unsecured bond.

Mr. Nichols was charged with three counts of theft greater than $1,500 (felony), three counts of second-degree conspiracy (felony) and three counts of third-degree criminal trespass, disregarding a police officers’ signal, resisting arrest, driving while suspended, reckless driving, breach of release, driving at unreasonable speed, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and improper tail lights. He was issued a $5,206 unsecured bond.