Two arrested in Millsboro drug dealing probe

Darrin L. Sheppard

MILLSBORO — Two Millsboro men were arrested Thursday following investigation into the alleged distribution of illegal drugs, Delaware State Police said.

Darrin L. Sheppard, 54, and Bryan K. Broughton, 49, were charged following search warrants at their homes, spokeswoman Master Ccpl. Melissa Jaffe.

A search of Mr. Sheppard’s home in the 26000 block of Portside Lane, Rehoboth Shores yielded 20,280 bags of heroin (approximately 141.96 grams), one revolver handgun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

At Mr. Broughton’s residence in the 25000 block of Berry Bramble Falls, according to police, a Glock 23 .40 caliber (loaded with one in chamber and seven in magazine), approximately 60.25 grams of cocaine, 342 bags of heroin (approximately 2.39 grams), approximately 5.56 grams of marijuana, a crossbow, 25 rounds of ammunition and over $16,000 in suspected drug proceeds were located.

Bryan K. Broughton

Both men were taken into custody without incident, police said. They were charged with drug, firearm and weapons offenses, along with second-degree conspiracy, police said.

The men were arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on cash only bonds – Mr. Sheppard on $65,000 and Mr. Broughton on $77,100.