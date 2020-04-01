Two arrested in Smyrna robbery case

Xavier D. Byrd

SMYRNA — Two arrests following an alleged March 26 robbery at a boat ramp parking lot, Delaware State Police said.

According to spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe, troopers went to the scene off Woodland Beach Road at approximately 2:42 a.m. They learned that an 18-year-old male arrived at the boat ramp area with Xavier D. Byrd, 18, of Smyrna, according to authorities.

Mr. Byrd told the male to exit the vehicle, police said, and acquaintance Alexander Brummitt, 20, of Kennedyville, Maryland, quickly approached. The men then allegedly began physically assaulting the male and demanded everything out of his pockets, police said.

A cell phone was turned over and police said Mr. Brummitt and Mr. Byrd fled in a vehicle. Police said the man sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Police said Mr. Byrd and Mr. Brummitt turned themselves in a Troop 3 without incident on Tuesday. They were charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree conspiracy.

The men were arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown — Mr. Byrd on $10,500 secured bond and Mr. Brummitt on $20,500 cash only bond.