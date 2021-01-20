Two arrested on firearms, drug charges in Dover

Tyler Scott

DOVER — Two Dover men were arrested on firearms and drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday, authorities said.

Tyler Scott, 21, was initially stopped for a traffic violation at 3:14 p.m. in the area of White Oak and Nimitz roads, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said. Approaching officers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, police said.

Officers had Mr. Scott and Kinon Teat, 26, exit the vehicle. Police said a vehicle search allegedly located a loaded .45-caliber handgun with an extended magazine holding 30 rounds of ammunition.

Kinon Teat

Both men were charged with possession of a firearm/ammunition by a person prohibited, second-degree conspiracy, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mr. Scott and Mr. Teat were given $42,350 and $32,300 cash bonds, respectively. Mr. Scott was committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, Smyrna, and Mr. Teat was held at Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, police said.