Two arrested on gun, drug charges in Dover

DOVER – An AK-47-related arrest was made in one recent case and a loaded, stolen handgun found in another, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said Tuesday.

Dover resident Maurice Parker, 24, was allegedly found with 7.62 caliber rounds (AK-47) of ammunition during a Jan. 2 traffic stop, and further investigation determined he had allegedly been in possession of an AK-47, authorities said.

Maurice Parker

The vehicle stop occurred on Kentwood Drive, police said. Delaware Probation and Parole then executed an administrative search at Mr. Parker’s home on Persimmon Tree Lane. Besides the ammunition, police said 10 bags of heroin were allegedly located.

Charges included possession of ammunition by person prohibited (two counts), possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia, violation of probation and possession of firearm by person prohibited.

Mr. Parker was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $10,200 bond.

• Early Monday afternoon, police said Kacey White, 27, was arrested on firearms and drug charges following a foot pursuit in the 500 block of River Road.

According to authorities, Mr. White was allegedly identified in an image in possession of a firearm earlier; Wilmington Police assisted in the investigation.

When officers contacted Mr. White around 12:31 p.m., authorities said, a loaded 9mm handgun with a 30-round magazine allegedly fell from his waistband during an attempt to flee. Mr. White was taken into custody shortly afterward, police said.

Kacey White

A second handgun reported stolen to Delaware State Police Troop 3 was found during a Probation and Parole administrative search of a River Road residence where Mr. White was staying, police said.

Police alleged that Mr. White was also found with 15 bags of heroin.

Charges included possession of a firearm by person prohibited (three counts), carry concealed deadly weapon, receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number, tampering with physical evidence, possession of heroin, resisting arrest and violation of probation.

Mr. White was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown in default of $114,000 cash bond.

Reach staff writer Craig Anderson at canderson@newszap.com