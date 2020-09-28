Two arrests follow shots-fired incidents in Dover

DOVER — Two Dover men were arrested on firearm charges after first being shot at while chasing a vehicle early Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Daeron May, 21, Samuel Horton, 20, and a female had reportedly been shot at in the 100 block of Willis Road and pursued a vehicle before more rounds were discharged at them in the area of Acorn Lane and White Oak Road, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.

Officers responding to the area saw a dark-colored 2008 Ford Escape speeding through the Manchester Square neighborhood at approximately 12:21, Sgt. Hoffman said. Police then made a traffic stop of the vehicle, which was occupied by Mr. May, Mr. Horton and the female.

An investigation determined that the trio gave chase after an unknown suspect or suspects fired on them from a vehicle, police said.

A search warrant was obtained for the Ford Escape, and police said two firearms wrapped in a black jacket were located behind the front passenger seat. One was a 9mm handgun reported stolen in June from Hopewell, Virginia, and the other was a .40-caliber firearm, police said.

Mr. Horton and Mr. May were taken into custody without incident, police said.

The men were both charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, receiving a stolen firearm and second-degree conspiracy. Mr. May was also charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. They were both released on an own-recognizance bond.

The female was not charged in the case.

Then, at approximately 12:23 a.m. today, police were called to the Mapleton Square Apartments complex in the 100 block of Willis Road for a shots-fired complaint. Officers found that the rear sliding glass door to an apartment had been shattered by a single gunshot.

After further investigation, Mr. May, Mr. Horton and the female said the door was shot while they were inside the apartment, but refused to give any further information, Sgt. Hoffman said. No injuries were reported.

Police said the incident today was possibly tied to the earlier shooting sequence Sunday.

The investigation continues, and police asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous.

Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.