Two arrests made in April Selbyville robbery

Ryan T. Crowson

SELBYVILLE — Two arrests have been made in an April 22 robbery that left a 25-year-old man hospitalized, Delaware State Police said.

Ryan T. Crowson and Tanner C. McElwee, both 22-year-old Millville residents, were charged in connection with an incident in a parking lot of the Hickory Tree Apartments, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Police said a man and a woman were approached by two persons with their faces concealed by cloth coverings. The man was struck in the head and face with a handgun after a demand for money, authorities said.

The woman turned over an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspects who then fled the area on foot, police said. The woman drove to an area hospital where the man was admitted with serious injuries. The woman was not injured as a result of the incident.

Tanner C. McElwee

Mr. Crowson was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree conspiracy. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $22,000 secured bond.

Mr. McElwee was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by person prohibited, aggravated menacing and second-degree conspiracy. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $75,000 cash-only bond.