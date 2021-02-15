Two arrests made in Dover robbery

DOVER — Two arrests have been made regarding a Jan. 27 robbery in the 600 block of Pear Street, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.

Tahlik Crowder, 21, was taken into custody without incident Wednesday and a 16-year-old juvenile was apprehended on Friday, authorities said. Both were charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, third-degree assault, terroristic threatening, attempted use of credit card and criminal mischief.

Mr. Crowder was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $25,000 secured bond, while the juvenile was held at Stevenson House Detention Center.