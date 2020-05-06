Two arrests made in thefts at Sussex construction sites

Anthony M. Cichocki

SUSSEX COUNTY — Two Lewes men were arrested following investigation into thefts from construction sites since mid-April, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Anthony M. Cichocki, 46, and Brian J. Govin, 36, were charged after allegedly stolen property was found at their residences. Authorities said a Polaris ATV was found at Mr. Cichocki’s home in McNichol Place Mobile Home Park and a John Deere Gator on a property in the 20100 block of Beaver Dam Road where Mr. Govin resided.

Police charged with Mr. Cichocki with felony theft (two counts), second-degree conspiracy, criminal mischief, second- and third-degree criminal trespass. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on $7,100 unsecured bond.

Brian J. Govin

Mr. Govin was charged with third-degree burglary, felony theft (three counts), second-degree conspiracy, theft, criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal trespass (three counts). He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on $13,202 unsecured bond.