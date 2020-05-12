Two arsons investigated in Frankford

FRANKFORD — Two arson investigations are ongoing after fires at unoccupied dwellings in separate locations, State Fire Marshal Chief Deputy John Galaska said Monday.

Authorities said the first incident was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 34000 block of Evans Road. The Roxana Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene and found heavy flames coming from the structure. Mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene. Damage was estimated at $35,000, authorities said.

The second incident was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 31000 Block of Gum Road. The Frankford Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene and found heavy flames coming from the structure. Mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene. Damage was estimated at $60,000.

Investigators were called to both scenes and performed investigations to determine the fire’s origin and cause. There were no reported injuries.

The State Fire Marshal’s office asked anyone with information to call its Sussex Division at 856-5600 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.