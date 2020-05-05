Two charged in February Dover homicide

DOVER – Two 18-year-olds were charged in connection with a Dover-area homicide, which occured in late February, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said Monday.

Jason D. Calhum

On Feb. 25, Shiheem Durham, 18, of Dover, was found shot to death in a parking lot in the McDonald’s and Best Western off of Pine Cabin and East Lebanon roads around 2 p.m., police said.

An investigation determined that Jason D. Calhum of Philadelphia and Darielle Oliver of Wilmington, were persons of interest, police said. Mr. Calhum was the alleged shooter and Ms. Oliver a co-conspirator, according to authorities.

Danielle B. Oliver

Police said Mr. Calhum was taken into custody at his residence in Philadelphia on April 23. He is currently being held at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia pending extradition. Pending charges include first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by person prohibited and second-degree conspiracy.

On Monday, Ms. Oliver turned herself in at Troop 2 where she was charged with first-degree conspiracy. She was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on her own recognizance.

Police said the investigation continues for a possible further suspect or suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Grassi at 365-8441. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.