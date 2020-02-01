Two charged with burglarizing Hartly residence

Mishell J. Wells

HARTLY — Two burglary arrests followed the discovery of two people inside a home vacant since last November on Thursday, authorities said.

Mishell J. Wells, 43, of Frederica, and Jesse J. Clugston, 47, of Millington, Maryland, were taken into custody after first being spotted by a homeowner’s daughter in the 6800 block of Westville Road, according to Delaware State Police. The daughter said her mother was away and nobody else had received permission to enter the home.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene around 2 p.m. and found Ms. Wells inside the residence, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said. She then claimed to be there alone, police said.

Jesse J. Clugston

Police continued to investigate and then found Mr. Clugston hiding in the basement, Cpl. Jaffe said.

Ms. Wells and Mr. Clugston allegedly stole several items from the home and damaged an electric meter, police said. The meter was altered to transmit electricity inside the home, authorities said. A hole had been drilled into the home’s siding to run a cable wire inside, police said.

The duo was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police charged Ms. Wells and Mr. Clugston with second-degree burglary, second-degree conspiracy, theft, theft of services and criminal mischief (two counts).

Ms. Wells was additionally charged with felony providing false statement to law enforcement officer to hinder investigation of a felony. She was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on $8,000 unsecured bond.

Mr. Clugston was also charged with resisting arrest. He was arraigned before JP Court and released on $8,000 unsecured bond.