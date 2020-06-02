Two charged with murder after Dover shooting

DOVER – Two Dover males were charged with first-degree murder after police responded to a shots fired report Monday night and found a dead male inside a vehicle, authorities said.



Both Raiquan Fisher, 18, and Harry Charles, 15, allegedly possessed handguns when arrested after the incident in the 300 block of Kesselring Avenue, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said. Officers were called to the scene at approximately 6:54 p.m.



Arriving officers found that a home was also struck by gunfire and several neighborhood residents provided descriptions, images and other information about two suspects, police said.



Police secured a perimeter in the area as the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit assisted. Mr. Fisher and the Charles youth were taken into custody by 8:05 p.m., authorities said.



Both males were also charged with first-degree conspiracy, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by person prohibited, first-degree reckless endangering and criminal mischief.



Mr. Fisher was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution and the Charles youth was held at a juvenile detention center. They were given $180,100 and $170,100 cash bonds, respectively.