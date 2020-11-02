Two confirmed dead in Bethany Beach industrial accident

BETHANY BEACH — Two men died Monday morning when a lift in which they were working was blown into electrical wires by a strong wind and then fell to the ground, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

The 22- and 23-year-old men, both from Puerto Rico, were installing new antennas for the Velex company on the water tower of Sussex Shores Water Company in Bethany Beach at the time, authorities said. The Z135 Man Lift tipped over and became entangled in wires, according to DSP. The victims were approximately 120 feet off the ground at the time, authorities said.

The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company’s live run log listed a medical emergency response at 10:32 a.m.. No other information was included.

Police were called to the scene at 39602 Waterworks Court at approximately 10:31 a.m.

The men were pronounced dead at the scene and identification was pending for notification to the next of kin.

Cpl. Pepper said the Delaware Division of Forensic Science is investigating to determine cause of death.

One lane of southbound Coastal Highway was closed for approximately four hours, police said.

Investigation continued and authorities ask anyone with information to contact Detective P. Hailey with the DSP Troop 4 Criminal Investigative Unit by calling 752-3810 or emailing Kimberly.Haley@delaware.gov.

Reach staff writer Craig Anderson at 741-8296 or canderson@newszap.com.

BETHANY BEACH – One lane of southbound Coastal Highway is closed as Delaware State Police responded to an industrial accident in the area of Water Works Court, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said just after noon today.



A heavy police presence is in the area, Cpl. Pepper said. An investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released once it becomes available, she said.

The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company’s live run log listed a medical emergency response at 10:32 a.m. today. No other information was included.