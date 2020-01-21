Two critically injured in Camden home fire

CAMDEN — Two residents were critically injured during a Saturday night house fire in the 7800 block of Westville Road, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

The blaze was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m., spokesman Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael G. Chionchio said. The Camden-Wyoming Fire Company arrived on the scene with smoke pouring from the three story dwelling.

Two occupants were injured and transported by EMS and the Kent County Paramedics to Bayhealth-Kent General Hospital in Dover for smoke inhalation. Both victims, a 57-year-old male and 71-year-old female were admitted in critical condition.

State fire investigators are on the scene searching for the fire’s origin and cause. Heavy fire damage is estimated at $50,000. The fire remains under investigation.

