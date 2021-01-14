Two Delaware men charged in connection with U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — Two Delaware men are facing federal charges in connection with last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Laurel residents Kevin Seefried and his son, Hunter Seefried, were each charged single counts of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and depredation of government property, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The men were taken into custody in Delaware on Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to a complaint filed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the defendants allegedly entered the Senate Building through a broken window at around 2:13 p.m. on Jan. 6 and Kevin Seefried was photographed holding a Confederate Battle flag inside the Capitol Building soon afterward.

While in the building, both defendants were part of a larger group of individuals “who verbally confronted several U.S. Capitol police officers for approximately 15 minutes.

“During this time, video footage from the U.S. Capitol Police shows Hunter Seefried using a phone to take a selfie photograph or video at approximately 2:29 p.m,” according to allegations filed by the FBI.

Citing video footage, the FBI claimed the father and son apparently left the Capitol at approximately 2:36 p.m. from the Senate Carriage Door.

The cases are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Counterterrorism Section of the Department of Justice’s National Security Division, according to a news release. The cases are being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the U.S. Capitol Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Assistance was provided by Assistant United States Attorney Adrienne Dedjinou of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office noted that, “Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.”