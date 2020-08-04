Two Dover men face gun charges

DOVER — Two Dover men have been charged after a traffic stop led to the discovery of two firearms Sunday, the Delaware State Police said.

Police said a trooper spotted a vehicle not utilizing its turn signal and pulled the car over at 12:14 p.m. Officers observed trace amounts of marijuana and several half-smoked marijuana cigarettes inside the car, which was occupied by 23-year-old Jaquan S. Brooks and 25-year-old Deaundre A. Simmons, according to police.

Deaundre A. Simmons

When Mr. Brooks went to retrieve his insurance and registration information, the trooper allegedly saw the handle of a handgun in his pocket. The two men were subsequently taken into custody without incident.

Police said Mr. Brooks had an unloaded .45 caliber handgun in his shorts pocket, while Mr. Simmons had a loaded 9 mm Beretta in his pocket. Simmons also had an additional 8 rounds of 9 mm ammunition in his pocket.

They were transported back to Troop 3.

Mr. Brooks was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited who also possesses controlled substance, marijuana use, driving while suspended or revoked, failure to have insurance identification in possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to signal. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released after posting $3,603 secured bond.

Jaquan S. Brooks

Mr. Simmons was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited who also possesses controlled substance, marijuana use and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $2,551 secured bond.