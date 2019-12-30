Two Dover men shot on South New Street

DOVER — Two men were shot on South New Street early in the morning Monday, authorities said.

A 19-year-old man and 30-year-old man were on the porch of a residence in the 100-block of South New Street around 2:47 a.m., said Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a spokesman for the Dover Police Department.

The victims were approached by five or six suspects. The suspects, all men, fired multiple times at the victims, striking each victim in the legs, Cpl. Hoffman said.

The suspects fled on foot towards South Queen Street, he said.

Both victims were treated at Kent General Hospital for their injuries, which are non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.

