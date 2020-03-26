Two drug arrests follow traffic violations

Harry D. Johnson Jr.

MILTON — Two drug arrests followed a traffic violation stop Tuesday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Harry D. Johnson Jr., 52, of Milton, was driving when stopped at approximately 3:11 p.m. in the area of Harbeson and Cool Spring roads. A 48-year-old female from Harbeson was a passenger.

A strong marijuana odor was detected, according to police. A vehicle search yielded approximately .57 grams of methamphetamine, .67 grams of hash and 13.46 grams of marijuana and over $2,300 in possible drug proceeds, police said.

Mr. Johnson was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, second-degree conspiracy, two possession counts each of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, failure to signal continuously, failure to obey a traffic device,. He was arraigned and released on $13,200 unsecured bond.

The female passenger was charged with misdemeanors third-degree conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arraigned and released on $2,000 unsecured bond.