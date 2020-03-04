Two drug arrests made in Magnolia

Quavaugh Williams

MAGNOLIA — Two men were arrested Tuesday in the conclusion of investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Quavaugh Williams, 26, of Magnolia and Jaquan Lewis, 19, of Felton, were taken into custody without incident during a search warrant execution at a residence in the 800 block of Millchop Lane. Two children were present at the time, authorities said.

Jaquan Lewis

DSP and Dover Police were involved in the investigation.

Police said that 382 Ecstasy pills, 5.59 grams of MDMA and various drug paraphernalia were located.

Mr. Williams was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Tier 2 and 3 quantities, endangering the welfare of a child (two counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on $82,200 unsecured bond, police said.

Mr. Lewis was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.