Two escapees with Delaware ties sought

Rashad E. Williams, left, and Jabar Ali Taylor are sought after escaping from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County, Virginia on Monday, authorities said. (Submitted photos/U.S. Marshals Service)

RICHMOND, Va. — Two men with ties to Delaware were being sought after escaping from a correctional center Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force said.

Rashad E. Williams, 18, and Jabar Ali Taylor, 20, escaped from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County, authorities said. The marshals are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of each fugitive, who have been convicted of crimes ranging from second-degree murder to robbery.

During the escape, a correctional officer was assaulted and Williams and Taylor fled through a hole that was cut in a perimeter fence, with a getaway vehicle staged outside of the detention center, authorities said.

The fugitives are believed to have headed north following the escape, authorities said. Besides Delaware, the pair has known ties to northern Virginia, Washington, Maryland, Philadelphia, New Jersey, North Carolina and New York.

Tips can be called into (877) 926-8332, or submitted via email at usms.wanted@usdoj.gov or online at usmarshals.gov/tips.